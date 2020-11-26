SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People are getting creative this Thanksgiving from to-go orders to dining outside.

Many were in the holiday spirit Thursday, enjoying the breezy fall weather and the decorations in Old Sacramento before sitting down for a meal.

The Majestic family decided to bring their Thanksgiving celebration to their front yard complete with a turkey boat for the kids to play in, a turkey cut out, and turkey chalk art. The family made sure their Thanksgiving was both fun and safe.

“Being safe, being outside being comfortable in an uncomfortable situation,” Paul Majestic said.

Their celebration would not be complete without football, so the family set up the big screen in their trunk of a friend’s SUV.

“Everybody is just finding a way to be creative and work around it,” Majestic said. “We sacrificed time with family and friends in comfortable spaces.”

READ ALSO: Thanksgiving Deliveries: Bonney Employees Give Back With Care Packages For Homeless

They also made time to Facetime their family from out of state, wishing them a happy Thanksgiving.

Instead of spending hours in the kitchen, some families turned to local restaurants this year for turkey and all the fixings. Order after order kept workers busy at Urban Roots Brewery and Smokehouse Thursday. Families trickled in, one after another, grabbing their food to go.

Some customers we spoke to said they’re thankful for the family they are able to spend the day with as they picked up food for their small celebrations.

At Scotts Seafood on the river, Sonja Binner grabbed a bite to eat after canceling her flight to see family out of state.

“I guess this is what we have to do in the moment,” Binner said.

She’s thankful for the time she takes for self-care, like painting, and shared some of her work with CBS13.

Laverna Davis also dined outside Thursday. She’s thankful to be spending time with her daughter who is in the military, and being able to help others.

“I’m thankful for family, for my health, I work in health care, that I’m healthy, that I’m able to give back to the community,” Davis said.

For the most part, families have been working to stay safe and celebrate Thanksgiving as creatively as they can.

More from CBS Sacramento:

