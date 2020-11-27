  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Arden Arcade News, Arden Fair Mall, Sacramento News, shooting

ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred at the Arden Fair mall on Friday evening, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

According to Sacramento Fire Department personnel on the scene, the alive victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the suspect has fled from the area. Police also said this was not an active shooter situation and that there is no active threat at the mall at this time.

Friday’s shooting comes as shoppers gathered for Black Friday deals.

Following the shooting, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement on concerns about the increase of gun violence in the city.

“A gun is never the answer,” Steinberg tweeted.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.

