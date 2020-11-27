ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred at the Arden Fair mall on Friday evening, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

According to Sacramento Fire Department personnel on the scene, the alive victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the suspect has fled from the area. Police also said this was not an active shooter situation and that there is no active threat at the mall at this time.

SPD officers are on scene of a shooting that occurred at Arden Fair Mall. Two shooting victims have been located and the suspect has fled the area. There is no active threat at this time. Police will remain in the area as the investigation continues. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 28, 2020

Friday’s shooting comes as shoppers gathered for Black Friday deals.

Following the shooting, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement on concerns about the increase of gun violence in the city.

“A gun is never the answer,” Steinberg tweeted.

We are awaiting more details on tonight’s incident from @SacPolice. We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento and other cities during the pandemic, and have supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk. A gun is never the answer. — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) November 28, 2020

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.