EDD Inmate Fraud ‘Just The Tip of the Iceberg’?The recent revelation of the billion-dollar EDD fraud linked to California inmates is just the latest in a long line of EDD failures -- several of them were first exposed by CBS13.

42 minutes ago

Black Friday 2020 Won't Be What It Used To BeAbandoned parking lots, stacked shopping carts, and closed stores are making a new trend in the Sacramento region on the eve of what is typically the biggest shopping day of the year.

4 hours ago

'Truly Unbelievable': Vacaville Couple Still Finds Reasons To Be Thankful After Losing Everything In FireIt's a Thanksgiving like no other for many who are still picking up the pieces from one of the worst fire seasons in state history. Ken and Marci Albers lost more than a dozen classic cars and a house full of antiques when the LNU Lightning Complex fire ripped through Vacaville over the summer.

4 hours ago

UC Davis Chancellor Apologizing To Fraternity It Accused Of Holding 'Superspreader' EventLast week, the school launched an investigation into Theta Chi, saying the frat allegedly threw a party after one of it's members tested positive for COVID-19. Investigators didn't find any evidence to back up those claims. Chancellor Gary May apologized for causing "discomfort and embarassment" to the fraternity.

4 hours ago

Morning Forecast - 11/27/20Julissa Ortiz has your morning forecast for the Sacramento area.

4 hours ago