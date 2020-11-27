NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A driver suspected of being on drugs was arrested after he hit and killed an 81-year-old man who was walking his bike on a sidewalk in North Highlands, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.

North Sacramento area CHP said the collision happened at around 9:18 a.m. at the intersection of Walerga Road and Bainbridge Drive.

The pedestrian, of Sacramento, was walking his bike along the right sidewalk of Bainbridge when the driver, a 31-year-old man also from Sacramento, drove up onto the sidewalk and collided with the victim, authorities said.

The 81-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

CHP officers said the driver remained on the scene of the crash to cooperate. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

More from CBS Sacramento: