1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Black Friday Shooting At Arden Fair Mall, Authorities SayOne person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred at the Arden Fair mall on Friday evening, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Police Search For Assault Suspect After Chase In ModestoAuthorities are searching for a man who led officers on a chase and is accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a gun, the Modesto Police Department said.

Paintball Guns, Money Stolen During Burglary At Rocklin Paintball BusinessA Rocklin business owner said thieves stole thousands of dollars and nearly 20 paintball guns from his store on Thursday night.

Cashing In On Nature: Some 'Opt Outside' Instead of Shop on Black FridayThe inside of stores wasn't the only place to find people on Black Friday. Many people chose to #OptOutside, but it's more than a hashtag. The idea has significant mental health benefits.