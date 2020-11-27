Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin business owner said thieves stole thousands of dollars and nearly 20 paintball guns from his store on Thursday night.
The burglary at Predator Paintball Store, located on Granite Drive, happened at around 8:30 p.m., the owner said. Police responded to the scene within minutes but the suspects were already gone.
The front door to the store was smashed and the wall where the guns were on display was cleared out.
The owner said the store remained open on Friday and will be open on Saturday before closing as usual on Sunday and Monday.
More from CBS Sacramento: