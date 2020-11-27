  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a man who led officers on a chase and is accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a gun, the Modesto Police Department said.

Police said they located Meliton Coronado Jr., 37, driving at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday in the area of Briggsmore and Rose avenues.

Coronado sped away, initiating a pursuit with law enforcement. According to police, pursuing officers ended the chase due to Coronado driving recklessly at speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

His unoccupied vehicle was eventually located a short distance away.

Modesto police said Coronado is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Modesto Police Department.

