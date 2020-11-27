SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – From Roseville to Natomas, it seems like the PS5 and new Xbox gaming consoles are the top items for Black Friday shoppers.

A line formed outside the GameStop in Natomas, with hopeful shoppers bundled up, waiting for the doors to open. Posted on the door is a sign that says two PS5s and 3 new Xboxes are available.

While the bulk of Black Friday sales are happening online, there are still the die-hards who prefer the more traditional, chilly shopping experience.

“I got the TV, Xbox, drinks, chairs, blankets. We’ve been here since 9 a.m. (Thursday),” said one main waiting in line.

“My homie took me and we’ve been sitting out here since 11. There’s only two Xboxes, and two PS5s and we’re just trying to get one of them,” said a shopper.

In Roseville, shoppers were let inside just after 6 a.m. and sprinted to the GameStop where there were just a couple of the new video game consoles for sale.

Doors open at GameStop at 7 a.m.

The drama playing out at the two malls illustrates what’s happening worldwide with these highly anticipated consoles. Microsoft rolled out its Xbox Series X|S and Sony debuted the PlayStation 5. Both retail for $499. However, Sony vowed in a tweet that more inventory would arrive at retailers before year-end.

Demand was so high for the PlayStation 5, which went on sale on November 12, that it caused Walmart’s website to slow and show error messages to some shoppers. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X|S , which was released on November 20, was heralded by Microsoft as its “biggest launch in Xbox history.” While some consumers fumed over their inability to buy the consoles, resellers were busy listing the new games on eBay in the $1,000-$1,500 range.