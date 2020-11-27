ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Tima and Micah were both eager to head to the Roseville Galleria hoping to find good Black Friday discounts but instead found themselves waiting in long lines just to get into shops.

In the three hours the two spent at the mall, they say they only got into four stores.

“The line to get into the store is what is taking so long,” one of the two explained.

The Black Friday lines allowed businesses to better manage store capacity by only letting a certain amount of people in at a time to allow for social distancing due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think they are trying to do the best they can. I do think it’s sort of lacking the same energy,” a shopper shared.

There was a packed parking lot at the mall including Best Buy across the street. There, a line wrapped around the building.

Many were hoping to snag an Xbox Series X or a Playstation 5 but realized most stores sold out.

“We are trying to find one of those, we’ve been to Walmart we’ve been everywhere and the madness is crazy,” said a Black Friday shopper.

For some shoppers, this Black Friday is changing their mentality for the future.

“Definitely online from now on, probably not going to do any Black Friday shopping after the pandemic, going to do online,” one shopper said.

