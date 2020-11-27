Nevada City Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Over $3,400 In Merchandise From Home DepotA Nevada City man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from a Home Depot right after he reportedly got into a stolen truck.

Black Friday Now Bleak Friday? 'Shopping Is Not Going To Be The Same Again'Abandoned parking lots, stacked shopping carts, and closed stores are making a new trend in the Sacramento region on the eve of what is typically the biggest shopping day of the year.

'Truly Unbelievable': Vacaville Couple Still Finds Reasons To Be Thankful After Losing Everything In FireIt's a Thanksgiving like no other for many who are still picking up the pieces from one of the worst fire seasons in state history. Ken and Marci Albers lost more than a dozen classic cars and a house full of antiques when the LNU Lightning Complex fire ripped through Vacaville over the summer.

Top California Air, Climate Regulator Hopes To Head Up EPA Under BidenOver four decades, Mary Nichols has been the regulator behind some of the nation’s most ambitious climate policies and, in recent years, she’s been their staunchest defender against President Donald Trump's effort to dismantle them.