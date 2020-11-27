VACAVILLE (CBS13) – It’s a Thanksgiving like no other for many who are still picking up the pieces from one of the worst fire seasons in state history. Ken and Marci Albers lost more than a dozen classic cars and a house full of antiques when the LNU Lightning Complex fire ripped through Vacaville over the summer.

“You know you can buy another couch or sofa or whatever. But the family items, antiques, pictures that we didn’t have time to get out, that’s the stuff that’s sad to lose,” said Ken.

“I have no relatives that would have had the pictures that I had so I have absolutely nothing left of my mom and my dad,” said Marci.

While they have every reason to be deflated this holiday season, they’re finding more reasons to be thankful.

“I’ve had ladies send me Jenny dolls to help replace my collection. I don’t know if that will ever happen since I had so many, but it’s just the thoughtfulness of people that we have found has been unreal,” said Marci.

The Albers’ home wasn’t just any home. They had so many collectibles, the Vacaville Museum included their home in their tour at Christmas time. This would usually be a busy time of year for them getting ready to welcome visitors, but now they’re at a rental counting their losses.

After three months of digging through what’s left of their lives, one thing that remains is hope. For every valuable and every collectible lost, perhaps they gained a piece of their community as people from near and far have come forward to support them.

“I’m thankful for all the friends and people that we didn’t even know. The outpouring has been just unbelievable, truly unbelievable,” said Ken.

The Albers usually donate to Meals on Wheels but when the organization heard about their loss, they actually started donating meals to them while they worked to get back on their feet.