ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Arden Fair reopened and holiday shoppers were back to business as usual, not even a full day after a deadly mall shooting killed two people on Black Friday.

Jamilia Land, a spokesperson for the family of the deceased, identified the victims Saturday as Dewayne James Jr., 19, and Sa’Quan Reed-James, 17.

“Coming to a mall, where there are kids, parents, and grandmas – they didn’t have any consideration for anybody else,” said Marcus Ross.

Ross was one of several customers who made their way back to Arden Fair on Saturday not even 24 hours after the deadly shooting turned what was a haven for shoppers on the biggest shopping day of the year into havoc. No arrests have been made in what the Sacramento Police Department is calling an isolated incident.

Ross said it was surprising to be able to head back through the doors so soon.

“Pick up where you left off I guess – but usually stuff is closed for 1 to 2 days,” he said.

Arden Fair reopened at 10 a.m on Saturday and it was back to business as usual for the big holiday shopping weekend. Shoppers like Liam Healy didn’t hesitate about returning. He said he felt safe heading inside.

“Usually, these kinds of things don’t happen two days in a row, you know,” he said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

At least, he said, he hopes. But with police having no known motive and no known suspect, there’s still a level of uncertainty for other customers. Though, to Ross, crime at Arden Fair isn’t a shock.

“This isn’t the first time something like this happened at Arden mall,” he said. “They don’t care where they’re at.”

An Arden Fair spokesperson said in a statement that they’re saddened by the events and express condolences to the families of the victims.