SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It was a day for small business owners to strut their stuff hoping shoppers will keep them afloat after a very tough year.

Economists estimate more than a hundred thousand small businesses haven’t survived the pandemic – and more closures could be on the way.

This weekend marked Small Business Saturday – and for many, it’s make or break.

Local businesses pushed sales hoping to lure in shoppers as many struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“It’s where you can support a local family that is raising their kids that is employing their employees,” said Aida Makarevic, owner of Mea Vita.

Small business revenue dropped 32% since the start of the year – according to an Economic Tracker based out of Harvard University. A trade group survey shows 1 in 5 owners fear they’ll have to *shut down within the next 6 months if economic conditions don’t improve.

“Especially in the time of the pandemic – small businesses, we need to pay extra attention to them because they’re really struggling to survive,” said Wendy Lacapra, a shopper.

We caught up with local shoppers hoping to keep local business owners – their neighbors – in business.

“Anything that we can do to support local due to COVID is great,” Amy Misemer said. “Why would we want business to go anywhere else? We want it to stay here.”

“Especially during the digital age where it’s much easier just to go online,” said Mikil Lacapra, another shopper. “It’s better to support your community and put money back into the community and help people out.”

Folks were getting the holiday shopping done on a day dedicated to shopping local.

“We saw your fashion show on Good Day Sacramento and the red parka I thought would look great on my mother so that’s what my dad is getting her for Christmas,” Misemer said.

There’s some good news. A visa study found sixty percent of U.S. consumers plan to do the majority of their shopping with local retailers this year.