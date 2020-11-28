MAGALIA (CBS13) – One person died after a mobile home caught fire in Butte County on Friday night, Cal Fire announced.
According to Cal Fire, a double-wide mobile home caught fire shortly before 10 p.m. along Wood Drive in Magalia, which is just north of Paradise and northeast of Chico.
Here are photos from the scene.
Investigators said one person, who was in the garage of the residence at the time, opened the door to the home and encountered heavy smoke. This person was taken to the hospital.
The deceased victim was pulled out of the home and died after life-saving measures were performed, officials said.
A dog was also located uninjured inside the mobile home and taken to safety.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
