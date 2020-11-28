Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers engaged in a standoff with an assault suspect on Saturday, the Stockton Police Department said.
The suspect, a woman, was potentially involved in an assault with a deadly weapon case.
Police said she locked herself in her home in the area of River Ridge Avenue and Henry Long Boulevard, in the Weston Ranch area. As of 6:30 p.m., Stockton police said the woman was still in her home and the scene was still active.
Authorities said the woman poses no threat to other residents.
