49ers Can't Practice, Play At Home For 3 Weeks Under New Santa Clara COVID RestrictionsThe San Francisco 49ers may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.

Widespread Coronavirus Outbreak At Placer County Sports FacilityThe Placer County department of health and human services announced a coronavirus outbreak stemming from a youth basketball tournament at Courtside basketball center in Rocklin.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 12: Tom Brady 'Bounces Back With A Big Performance'Tom Brady may have cost the Buccaneers a win in Week 11, a rarity over his storied career, but he should redeem himself this week.

Kings Don't Match $72 Million Offer Sheet, Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs With HawksBogdan Bogdanovic will join the Atlanta Hawks after the Sacramento Kings declined to match Atlanta's four-year, $72 million offer sheet.