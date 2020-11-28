Holiday Shoppers Back To Business After Deadly Arden Fair Shooting Killed 2 On Black FridayArden Fair reopened and holiday shoppers were back to business as usual, not even a full day after a deadly mall shooting killed two people on Black Friday.

Travis AFB Medic Dies In Non-Combat Vehicle Incident In United Arab EmiratesA Travis Air Force Base medic died in a non-combat vehicle accident in the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on Saturday.

Mobile Home Fire In Butte County Kills 1One person died after a mobile home caught fire in Butte County on Friday night, Cal Fire announced.

49ers Can't Practice, Play At Home For 3 Weeks Under New Santa Clara COVID RestrictionsThe San Francisco 49ers may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.