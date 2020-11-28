Comments
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) – A Travis Air Force Base medic died in a non-combat vehicle accident in the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on Saturday.
Captain Kelliann Leli, 30, of Parlin, N.J., died in an incident at the Al Dhafra Air Base, officials said. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Lili was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron at Travis AFB.
“Our entire Travis family is beyond heartbroken over the tragic loss of our teammate, Kelliann. We are thinking of and praying for all her loved ones during this unfathomable time,” said Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing Commander.
More from CBS Sacramento: