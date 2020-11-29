Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A deadly crash closed down a portion of Foothills Boulevard on Sunday evening, the Roseville Police Department said.
Authorities said a single vehicle crashed at around 6:45 p.m. on the boulevard between Denio Loop and Cirby Way. Foothills Boulevard is closed in both directions between Denio and Cirby.
One person was killed and it is unknown if any other people were in the vehicle or what caused the crash.
Roseville police said at around 7:10 p.m. that the road closure would be in effect for around 5 to 6 hours.
