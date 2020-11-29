AUBURN (CBS13) – A man arrested for brandishing what was found to be a toy gun at a person at Home Depot was linked to an arson case in Auburn, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
Both incidents happened the morning of November 23, authorities said.
Daniel Meyer, 35, allegedly waved a firearm, later determined to be an airsoft toy gun, at a person after Meyer refused to leave the Home Depot on Willow Creek Drive, deputies said. Meyer is reportedly considered a transient.
Meyer eventually left the property but was located by law enforcement in the area of First Street and Professional Drive, where he was arrested.
Upon his arrest, Meyer was identified as the suspect arsonist involved in a fire at Robinson Sand and Gravel earlier the same morning.
Meyer faces charges of brandishing a toy gun and arson.
