Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two men were shot and killed early Sunday near Sacramento Executive Airport, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The suspect in the shooting had already left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving, but investigators said they believe the suspect and victims were known to each other.
Officers were dispatched at around 4:15 to the 1400 block of McAllister Avenue, just west of the airport, and located the victims inside of a residence.
Personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived at the scene and declared the two men dead, police said.
A suspect description or information regarding a motive was not available.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
More from CBS Sacramento: