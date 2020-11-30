SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested the teen who allegedly shot and killed two other teens inside Arden Fair Mall on Friday.

Damario Beck, 18, has been arrested for the shooting that killed Dewayne James Jr., 19, and Sa’Quan Reed-James, 17, during one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Police say that based on preliminary evidence, the shooting was caused by a verbal altercation between two groups of people who had previous run-ins, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement. But the family of the victims denies that the two parties knew each other.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and believe there are additional people involved in the incident and witnesses. They plan to release more information as the investigation progresses.

Arden Fair Mall is being credited with helping identify the suspect.

As a result of the shooting, Arden Fair mall had to close early.

According to the family, the brothers who were killed had just moved from Lousiana to Sacramento to escape violence, only to become victims of it. While family members are now hoping to see both change and justice, the teens’ father says he has no ill will toward the alleged shooter.

“I forgive you, son… you know what I’m saying? I’m sorry that you have to go through this and your parents have to go through this bro. And I want your parents to know I don’t hate you. I don’t have nothing bad to say about you bro,” Dewayne James Sr. said. James Sr. says his sons were best friends and promising athletes who loved music and their family. “I never knew my boys had so much love, and I want them to know that. They love you man. That’s all I have to say, man,” James Sr. said. The family says the focus now is getting the teens back to Lousiana where they will be buried. Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn says violence among young people has increased and several factors are to blame.

He said the coronavirus pandemic gives young people limited access to community centers and after-school programs. Hahn said protests are also pulling specialty police units like gangs task forces and community outreach teams away from their normal operations. Regardless of what the problems are, the family of the brothers just want to see solutions. “Do we need to get guns off the street? Absolutely. Do we need to get guns out of the hands of the people that are not legally able to have guns? Absolutely. But if we stop there we fail,” Hahn said.

MORE FROM CBS13