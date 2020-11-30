Niners To Play 2 Upcoming Home Games In ArizonaThe San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by Santa Clara County officials forced the team to find a temporary new home.

FG As Time Expires Lifts 49ers Over Rams 23-20 For LA's First SoFi LossRobbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the San Francisco 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, sweeping their season series for the second straight year.

Carr Throws Pick-6, Falcons Rout Raiders 43-6“I apologize to the Raider nation and really compliment the Falcons,” Coach Jon Gruden said. “They played a hell of a football game and we did not.”

49ers Can't Practice, Play At Home For 3 Weeks Under New Santa Clara COVID RestrictionsThe San Francisco 49ers may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.