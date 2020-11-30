SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested the teen who allegedly shot and killed two other teens inside Arden Fair Mall on Friday.
Damario Beck, 18, has been arrested for the shooting that killed Dewayne James Jr., 19, and Sa’Quan Reed-James, 17 during one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
Police say that based on preliminary evidence, the shooting was caused by a verbal altercation between two groups of people who had previous run-ins, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.
Detectives are continuing their investigation and believe there are additional people involved in the incident and witnesses. They plan to release more information as the investigation progresses.
Arden Fair Mall is being credited with helping identify the suspect.
As a result of the shooting, Arden Fair mall had to close early.
