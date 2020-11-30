AUBURN (CBS13) — A suspect was arrested Monday after reportedly pointing a handgun at a man and threatening to shoot him in Auburn last week.

According to Auburn police, a 33-year-old man and 31-year-old woman recently purchased a vehicle owned by Christopher Young, 43. Last Monday, the new car owners arranged to meet a locksmith in the area of Belmont Drive and Sunrise Avenue because the vehicle’s key was damaged.

Police say while the locksmith was working, Young arrived at the scene and threatened the man. Young reportedly told the victims he was in jail when the vehicle was sold by his girlfriend who did not have permission to sell it. The victims left the scene and called the police, but when officers arrived, Young had already left the area.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Lincoln police officers found Young and took him into custody. He was then booked into the Placer County Jail on charges of exhibiting a firearm and making criminal threats. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

More from CBS Sacramento: