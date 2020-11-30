FG As Time Expires Lifts 49ers Over Rams 23-20 For LA's First SoFi LossRobbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the San Francisco 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, sweeping their season series for the second straight year.

Carr Throws Pick-6, Falcons Rout Raiders 43-6“I apologize to the Raider nation and really compliment the Falcons,” Coach Jon Gruden said. “They played a hell of a football game and we did not.”

49ers Can't Practice, Play At Home For 3 Weeks Under New Santa Clara COVID RestrictionsThe San Francisco 49ers may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.

Widespread Coronavirus Outbreak At Placer County Sports FacilityThe Placer County department of health and human services announced a coronavirus outbreak stemming from a youth basketball tournament at Courtside basketball center in Rocklin.