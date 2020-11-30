SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday the state will begin to receive its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks.

The state will receive 327,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which has to be stored at ultra-low temperatures and which require a second dose, which will follow. The state is working to determine the order in which Californians will receive the vaccine.

Newsom says the Moderna vaccine will follow.

Health officials are preparing for a wave of virus cases over the next two or three weeks that could be linked to Thanksgiving gatherings. Authorities had urged residents to stay home and limit their interactions with others, but millions nationwide defied the advice.

As a result of the increased spread, the state will consider implementing stay-at-home orders in some counties that move from the “purple” tier to “deep purple.”

California has had nearly 1.2 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 19,121 virus-related deaths.

The state reported 7,415 coronavirus hospitalizations on Sunday, citing the most recently available data from the previous day. More than 1,700 of those patients are in intensive care units. The number of hospitalizations broke the state’s previous record of 7,170 in July.