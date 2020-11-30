SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County leaders have appointed a new acting county executive while the current executive remains on paid leave.

Ann Edwards, the Director of Sacramento County’s Department of Human Assistance, is the first woman appointed to the role. She is temporarily taking the county executive position over from Navdeep Gill, who is being investigated for allegations of leading a toxic workplace.

In a statement Monday evening, Edwards said, “The public’s business is the Board’s and my highest priority. Together, we will work to provide the county with the stability, focus and leadership this moment requires.”

Earlier this month, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to put Gill on paid leave during a personnel investigation into his work performance. Three of the five Board of Supervisors also gave Gill a vote of no confidence.

Supervisor Phil Serna called for Gill to resign in October, but Gill refused. Now Serna is announcing this personnel investigation by an outside agency.

“We already know for a fact that there are some allegations of sexism and the use of racial slurs and that kind of behavior,” Serna told CBS13. “This is not going away and this is not something that is going to resolve itself by itself.”

The Sacramento County executive oversees a six billion dollar budget.

