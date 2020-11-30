  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Orangevale News, Sacramento County, shooting

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – One person is dead and another person is in custody after a man was reportedly shot inside of an Orangevale home.

Police were called to a home on Noel Lane in Orangevale just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said she shot someone else living in the house.

Deputies went inside the home and found a man with gunshot wounds. They initiated life-saving measures, but he died from his injuries.

The woman was taken into custody.

Sheriff’s office homicide detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident.

