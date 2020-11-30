KINGVALE, NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A driver suffered major injuries Monday morning when their truck drove off I-80 and ended up in the river below.
The crash happened on westbound Interstate 80 at Kingvale, according to CHP Gold Run. An enterprise rental truck left the roadway and traveled down the embankment into the Yuba River, just below the overpass.
CAL FIRE Engine 2365 responded with Truckee Fire District resources to a vehicle accident involving a commercial box truck. The truck left an I-80 overpass and ended up in the Yuba River. Crews extricated a single occupant with major injuries. pic.twitter.com/iKy5NLyqgj
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) November 30, 2020
The single occupant of the truck was extricated from the vehicle. That person suffered major injuries, according to Cal Fire.
