KINGVALE, NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A driver suffered major injuries Monday morning when their truck drove off I-80 and ended up in the river below.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 80 at Kingvale, according to CHP Gold Run. An enterprise rental truck left the roadway and traveled down the embankment into the Yuba River, just below the overpass.

The single occupant of the truck was extricated from the vehicle. That person suffered major injuries, according to Cal Fire.

Comments
