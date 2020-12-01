DAVIS (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the theft of several bikes from a Davis shop last month.
According to the Davis Police Department, 36-year-old Devon Quinn is believed to be one of the suspects who stole bicycles from Apex Cycle on November 17. Police say the “very distinctive bicycles” are worth more than $17,000.
Officers arrested Quinn on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation. The police department also released security footage of a person wearing a dark hoodie walking with two bicycles in a hallway.
Police did not release any more details about other suspects.
