SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California has issued new coronavirus guidelines for ski resorts.

Among the rules outlining social distancing and mask-wearing, ski resorts must limit capacity and access to base areas. To do that, the resorts must discontinue day of ticket sales and limit parking lot access to lift pass holders only. The state guidance says customers must purchase tickets in advance or have a season pass.

Additionally, the guidance recommends encouraging customers to use apps or purchase items online before their visit to minimize lines and paper tickets.

Many Tahoe resorts have already opened and some were already abiding by these rules. Skiers and snowboarders are required to wear a face mask at all times, and because El Dorado County is in the purple tier, all access to lodges and restaurants is shut down.

READ: Opening Day At South Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Brings Change For Skiers

For chair lifts, the state recommends occupancy should be limited to a single household unless the ride is less than 15 minutes and the people from different households are at least one seat apart.

All of the state’s guidelines can be found here.

More from CBS Sacramento: