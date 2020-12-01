Comments
TURLOCK (CBS13) — A person riding an ATV was killed after crashing into a wall near Turlock on Monday afternoon, authorities say.
According to California Highway Patrol, just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a crash near South 1st and H streets in unincorporated Turlock. At the scene, officers discovered that an ATV had crashed into the wall of a market.
Officers believe the rider was speeding and not wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.
The rider was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. The rider’s identity has not been released at this point.
Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.