SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In an effort to limit coronavirus spread, the California State Assembly will hold its session at the Golden 1 Center next week.

CBS13 has learned the Sacramento Kings donated the use of the facility to the state. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said the arena will provide a safer, more socially-distanced space for assemblymembers and essential staff.

“We appreciate the donation of the Golden 1 Center for our constitutionally-required organizational session. With Sacramento facing the COVID pandemic, the arena has already been involved in several civic events, including the 2020 General Election. This space will provide us with a safer, more socially-distant venue, to help keep Members, essential staff, and the public safe,” Rendon said.

The state Senate plans to remain at the Capitol.

According to the speaker’s press secretary, the Assembly is planning for this to be a one-time usage of the area due to the “extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

