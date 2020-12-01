EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — With positive COVID-19 cases increasing, one El Dorado Hills high school had made the decision to go back to full distance learning for at least this week.

Oak Ridge High School will be moving to full distance learning as of Tuesday, the district confirmed.

The school will continue with full distance learning through Friday. However, the El Dorado Union High School District says they expect Oak Ridge students to return to a hybrid schedule by Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Exactly how many positive cases the school has seen is unclear, but the district says they have seen a recent increase.

All other schools – including El Dorado, Independence, Ponderosa, Union Mine and the Virtual Academy – will be continuing with the hybrid schedule, the district says.

Food services will also continue as planned at Oak Ridge despite the shift back to full distance learning.