PATTERSON (CBS13) — A deputy saved an infant Sunday night after receiving a call that the three-week-old baby was struggling to breathe.
Deputy Jacob Callahan showed up within one minute of the 911 call and started patting the baby on the back while waiting for first responders. After firmly patting the little boy on the back for a while, the baby started crying and breathing normally again. Callahan continued to comfort the boy until paramedics arrived.
The department credits Deputy Callahan’s quick response and knowledge for saving the baby’s life.
