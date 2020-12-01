PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A retired K9 who served with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for more than five years has died from cancer.

K9 Jet was an 11-year-old German Shepherd born in Germany. He had received his patrol certification back in 2011 and was partnered with Deputy Rosner.

The pair went on to serve for over five years together. During their time together, Jet and Deputy Rosner helped with more than 350 calls for service – and also did more than 250 public demonstrations at schools and community events.

Jet eventually retired in April 2017.

In recent years, the K9 had been battling cancer. Last Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says Jet crossed the rainbow bridge while surrounded by friends, family and other members of the K9 unit.