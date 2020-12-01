CERES (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a homicide after a person was found fatally shot in unincorporated Ceres late Monday night.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 block of Bystrum Road to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a person with a gunshot wound was found.

Medics soon transported the shooting victim to the hospital, but person was later pronounced dead.

No information about the victim, other than that he was a male, has been released at this point.

Detectives have classified the incident as a homicide, but no suspect information has been given.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Exactly what led up to the shooting is also still unclear.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact detectives at (209) 525-7032 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.