SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A wanted suspect was arrested last month after a traffic violation at Sacramento State.

Sacramento State police say Aron Rogers, 20, was pulled over near the football stadium just after midnight on November 21. Officers then learned he had a warrant for his arrest.

The officers then searched Rogers’s vehicle and reportedly found marijuana, a stolen handgun, and ammunition.

Rogers was arrested and taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail.

