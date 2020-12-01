ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The friend of Shana Pringle, a Lincoln woman who allegedly shot and killed her toddler before turning the gun on herself Sunday, says COVID-19 led to Pringle’s death.

Roseville police discovered Pringle, 34, and son 2-year-old Noah Vice’s bodies inside a van parked at a movie theater parking lot near Eureka Road early Sunday morning. Officials say they had both died of gunshot wounds, with one of the two wounds appearing to be self-inflicted.

Pringle’s friend, Sarah Beilgard, said that while Pringle loved her son, she had several stressful events in her life that were only made worse because she had contracted the coronavirus.

“It’s the worst, and I really blame COVID for what happened to Shana,” said Beilgard tearfully. “She did suffer from depression, especially with COVID and not having her own place…boyfriend breaking up with her. I think any normal person would have difficulty with that.”

Despite Pringle’s challenges, ending her and her toddler’s lives didn’t seem like her, Beilgard said.

“She adored her son, I can’t reconcile in my mind her harming him at all,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned people’s lives upside down and has been found to cause elevated rates of anxiety, depression, harmful alcohol use, and a decrease in mental wellbeing. Rates of anxiety and depression were higher among young people aged 21–40 years in comparison to other age groups, according to one study.

Suicide rates are also up. Among women, in particular, the suicide rate has soared in Japan as one-third of females under 40 reported job losses and significant hits to their income, compared to just 18% of their male counterparts.

While male suicides in the Asian country were up more than 20% in October compared to October 2019, the rate for women surged by more than 80%, continuing a terrifying rise that began in August.

“My patients’ lives have been turned upside down,” Tokyo psychiatrist Chiyoko Uchida told CBS News. She has seen many of her female clients buckling under the burdens wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The biggest reason is women are losing work and don’t know how to support themselves and their families,” said Ozora, founder of a free counseling service offered via text message.

Beilgard wishes she could’ve helped sooner and is now left with memories of sitting in her backyard, the place where Shana and Noah were last together.

For immediate help if you are in a crisis in the U.S., call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All calls are confidential. The Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 is also confidential, free, and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. People can also text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

