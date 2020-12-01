TURLOCK (CBS13) — A 52-year-old man has died after he was struck by a van in Turlock on Monday, authorities say.

Turlock police say, a little before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North Golden State Boulevard and found that a man had suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

Officers immediately started life-saving measures on the man and he was soon rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was walking across North Golden State Boulevard when he was struck. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

Neither speed, drugs or alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.