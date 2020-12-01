  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 80, Solano County, Vacaville News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A driver who was allegedly speeding crashed into both a FedEx on Interstate 80 and a Caltrans maintenance truck on the shoulder late Tuesday morning.

Scene of the crash. (Credit: CHP Solano)

California Highway Patrol says, just after 11 a.m., a sedan was heading west on the freeway near Cherry Glen Road. Witnesses told officers that the car was speeding when it soon crashed into FedEx truck.

The crash sent the sedan into the shoulder where it then hit a Caltrans maintenance truck.

Luckily, no one was inside the truck and no Caltrans personnel were hurt.

The driver of the sedan and a passenger suffered moderate injuries in the crash, CHP says. It’s unclear if the driver will be facing any charges.

