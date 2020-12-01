WOODLAND (CBS13) — On “#GivingTuesday” – a hashtag movement designed to unleash the power of people and organizations – a Woodland car dealership drove home what it really means.

“We’ve had him about a year and a half now,” said Nikki Boehle as she petted her Doberman, Barnabus.

Barnabus, a rescue dog, was along for the ride to pick up a new ride for Boehle’s non-profit All Souls Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

“We’ve needed a truck for many many years,” Boehle said. “We’ve been borrowing my father-in-law’s truck for quite a long time, and when we have an emergency we are at the mercy of getting help.”

Hoblit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Woodland helped broker a deal to get it done.

“We try to do as much as we can in the community to give back,” said Chad Hoblit.

Half the cost of this new truck was donated by Ally Financial in a friendship forged over their love of animals.

Nikki is a retired vet tech and the Chad Hoblit’s wife is also a vet tech. They met at a pet store. A quick conversation revealed the struggles of an animal rescue – especially during the worst wildfire season on record.

“It’s challenging to get feed and then, God forbid if we have to move them, so this will help immeasurably,” said Anthony Boehle.

With this new truck, the non-profit can now be self-sufficient.

“If we need to go and get something, we have got the ability,” Anthony said. “We don’t need to rely on somebody else.”

His wife agreed.

“This is a blessing beyond words.”