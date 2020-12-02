Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a building along Folsom Boulevard early Wednesday afternoon.
The scene was along the 6700 block of Folsom Boulevard.
It appears the fire happened at an abandoned building.
Sacramento Fire confirmed that the incident prompted a two-alarm response.
Firefighters had the flames under control by around 1:30 p.m.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
Traffic along both directions of Folsom Boulevard between 65th Street and Elvas Avenue is was blocked for a time.