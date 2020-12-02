Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a garage fire at a house on Canyon Oak Drive in Citrus Heights Wednesday night.
The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. and was limited to the garage, Metro Fire of Sacramento said. Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and remained on scene into the 11 p.m. hour putting out hot spots and checking the structure. It appears the roof of the garage partially collapsed in the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was not released.
