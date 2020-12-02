  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Three people are under arrest after a shooting left a teenage girl hurt in Stockton early Wednesday morning.

Stockton police say, a little before 1 a.m., a 17-year-old girl was in a car with three adults along the 1400 block of West Willow Street when the shooting took place.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but the group was able to take rush the girl to the hospital.

Police say three people were later arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy: 36-year-old Marlon Concepcion, 40-year-old Erica Mandry, and 40-year-old Aymee Cardoza.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The teenager’s current condition was not stated.

Comments
  1. hellenlewis says:
    December 2, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments… Join bvc Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck….. Visit Here

    Reply

Leave a Reply