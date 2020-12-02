'Tennis Is Booming': USTA's Leah Friedman On The Rise Of Tennis Racquet Sales During COVID-19Tennis racquet sales have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is a socially distanced sport people can still play inside or outside.

Republic FC Signs Sacramento Native Rafael Jauregui, 15, To Professional ContractSacramento Republic FC signed 15-year-old midfielder Rafael Jauregui to a professional contract Monday.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: Cam Akers, Trey Burton Top Adds For Final Week Of Fantasy Regular SeasonThe final week of the fantasy football regular season is here, your last chance to make pickups that can put you over the top in your league.

Niners To Play 2 Upcoming Home Games In ArizonaThe San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by Santa Clara County officials forced the team to find a temporary new home.