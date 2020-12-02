Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Three people are under arrest after a shooting left a teenage girl hurt in Stockton early Wednesday morning.
Stockton police say, a little before 1 a.m., a 17-year-old girl was in a car with three adults along the 1400 block of West Willow Street when the shooting took place.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but the group was able to take rush the girl to the hospital.
Police say three people were later arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy: 36-year-old Marlon Concepcion, 40-year-old Erica Mandry, and 40-year-old Aymee Cardoza.
The teenager’s current condition was not stated.
