SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Governor’s Office staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed.

The staff member is believed to have come into contact with other staff in the office, the spokesperson said, so those individuals will quarantine.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is already quarantining in his Fair Oaks home with his family after three of his children were exposed to the virus by an infected California Highway Patrol Officer, so he did not have any contact with the staff member who tested positive. A spokesperson said he will remain at home until the weekend.

This positive test comes as California reported 20,759 new virus cases Wednesday, breaking a previous high of 18,350 set last week. In total, the state has confirmed more than 1.2 million cases and 19,300 deaths.

