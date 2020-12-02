STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are looking for additional victims after an indecent exposure suspect was arrested Wednesday.

Stockton police detectives arrested 21-year-old Augustine Gonzales for stalking, criminal threats, indecent exposure and assault with the intent to commit rape.

Gonzales is accused of exposing himself to a woman outside a business on the 600 block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard. The incident was reported on November 13. He reportedly told the victim he was going to rape and kill her then tried to pull her outside of the business. The victim was able to pull away and lock the door, and police say Gonzales left the area.

Detectives believe there are additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Ricardo Zamora (209) 937-8323.

