FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — An Orangevale teenager was behind the wheel of a deadly accident in Fair Oaks Monday night.
Police say 17-year-old Joel Stevens was killed when his car hit a fire hydrant, launching it on top of a group of electrical boxes.
The crash happened near Hazel Avenue and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.
California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and believes speed was a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
