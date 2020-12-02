By CBS13 Staff
Fair Oaks News

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — An Orangevale teenager was behind the wheel of a deadly accident in Fair Oaks Monday night.

Police say 17-year-old Joel Stevens was killed when his car hit a fire hydrant, launching it on top of a group of electrical boxes.

The crash happened near Hazel Avenue and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and believes speed was a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

