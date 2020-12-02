SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a person has died after a fire at a Midtown Sacramento apartment early Wednesday morning.

Sacramento Fire says, a little after 3:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment complex along the 1700 block of K Street. Crews tracked the smoke to a unit on the eighth floor of the complex.

Firefighters soon discovered an unresponsive person inside the unit and quickly got him out. CPR was started and the person was rushed to the hospital; he was later pronounced dead.

Exactly what started the fire inside the apartment is still being investigated, but Sacramento Fire says the incident doesn’t appear to be suspicious and there was no indication of arson.

No information about the victim, other than that he was male, has been released at this point.