MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters from several different agencies responded to help fight a fire at a Modesto home Tuesday night.

Modesto Fire says, around 7:30 p.m., crews responded to the 1400 block of Del Vista Avenue and found smoke coming from a single-story home. Crews from Ceres Fire and the Stanislaus Fire Investigations also responded.

Firefighters went on the offensive and were able to contain the flames to a large room in the home.

The extent of the damage is unclear, but at least one resident and a dog have been displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross is helping with the displaced resident.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but authorities say the resident did have to be taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.