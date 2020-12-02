CONTENT WARNING: This article contains information regarding death and suicide. If you are struggling with depression or have thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255).

WOODBRIDGE (CBS13) — An elementary school student has died after he was shot while in his distance learning class late Wednesday morning, officials say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 300 block of Sterling Street in the community of Woodbridge just after 11 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a young boy with a head injury was found.

Deputies confirm the 11-year-old boy was in his Zoom class with his microphone and camera off when he took his own life. His sister, who was distance learning in another room, found him and alerted a neighbor and her teacher, who helped call authorities.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital with his parents by his side. He later died from his injuries.

Detectives have since responded to the scene and are now investigating.

The Lodi Unified School District is offering counseling to all students and has reached out to the students who were in the Zoom class at the time of the incident.

More from CBS Sacramento:

No other information about the incident has been released at this point.