ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — A woman has been arrested in connection to the shooting that left a man dead at an Orangevale home last weekend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Noel Drive to investigate a reported shooting. Deputies say a woman claimed to have shot another resident of the home.

At the scene, a man with gunshot wounds was found. Deputies immediately started life-saving measures, but medics soon pronounced the man dead.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced that 34-year-old Orangevale resident Shauna Lynlee Giffin had been arrested on the night of the incident. She has since been booked into the Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges.

No other suspects are believed to be outstanding, detectives say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.