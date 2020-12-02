  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News, Oakdale News

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A search is on for the driver who struck a bicyclist in Oakdale on Tuesday.

Modesto Fire says their crews responded to an accident around 4:30 p.m. along the 5500 block of River Road. At the scene, crews found that a bicycle rider had been struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle had taken off before authorities arrived, but a shattered right-side rear-view mirror was left behind.

Medics took the bicyclist to the hospital in stable condition.

No other description of the suspect’s vehicle has been given so far.

