OAKDALE (CBS13) — A search is on for the driver who struck a bicyclist in Oakdale on Tuesday.
Modesto Fire says their crews responded to an accident around 4:30 p.m. along the 5500 block of River Road. At the scene, crews found that a bicycle rider had been struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle had taken off before authorities arrived, but a shattered right-side rear-view mirror was left behind.
Medics took the bicyclist to the hospital in stable condition.
No other description of the suspect’s vehicle has been given so far.